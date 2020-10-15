Fan On Twitter Suggests WWE Is Using Stock Footage Of Thunderdome Fans During NXT

A fan on Twitter, Jessi Davin, claimed that WWE is using stock footage of fans at the Thunderdome during NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Jessi appeared on one of the LED boards during the broadcast and said she was watching AEW Dynamite last night.

She wrote: “Why is WWE using stock footage of old Thunderdome participants in the Capitol Wresting Center lololol I am NOT THERE I am watching #AEWDynamite.”

Wrestling Inc adds that NXT has not been sending out invites to fans to be part of the CWC shows. NXT has also been airing taped episodes of the show while Dynamite has been live for the past two weeks.