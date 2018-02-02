WWE News: Fan Poll On Andrade Almas vs. Johnny Gargano, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler May Go On Tour, Ronda Rousey Makes WWE Social Media Accounts

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if Andrade Almas vs. Johnny Gargano from NXT Takeover: Philadelphia is the greatest NXT match of all time. 51% voted, “Yes! Best match in NXT history.” The rest went with, “No. It was one of the best, but there have been better.”

– Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross may be going on tour together. A fan recently asked Ross about it and he said they had been thinking about it.

@JRsBBQ would you and the king @JerryLawler ever do a tour together? Telling your stories and stuff. I'm sure it would work. — 💎Pete Gaden🔥🙌 (@petegaden) February 2, 2018

Ironically, @JerryLawler & I have discussed this recently & have just received a tentative offer for a multiple event tour later in 2018. https://t.co/7l8qCCjMpp — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 2, 2018

– The photo of Ronda Rousey pointing at the Wrestlemania sign is now the banner image for WWE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.