WWE News: Fan Poll on Former Superstar Who Should Return for Women’s Royal Rumble, NXT Superstars Reveal Moves They Wish They Could Do

– WWE.com has a new fan poll up asking fans which former WWE Superstar they’d like to see return as a competitor for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. Trish Stratus currently leads the poll at No. 1 with 27 percent. Lita came in second with 18 percent. Kharma came in third with 10 percent. Beth Phoenix came in fourth with nine percent. Kelly Kelly was fifth with eight percent. You can check out the poll shared on Twitter below.

Which former female Superstar would you like to see return as a competitor in the first-ever Women’s #RoyalRumble Match https://t.co/o2f6bQqAec — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2017

– WWE released a new Ask the Performance Center video showing NXT Superstars sharing which moves they wish they could do. You can check out that new video in the player below.