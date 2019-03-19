wrestling / News

WWE News: Fan Poll Asks If Roman Reigns Should Face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, WWE Now Previews Smackdown

March 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Raw 2-25-19

– WWE.com’s latest poll asks fans whether Roman Reigns should accept Drew McIntyre’s challenge to a match at WrestleMania 35. As of this writing, the results are:

* Yes. He needs to remind McIntyre who runs the yard in WWE: 81%
* No. McIntyre has too much momentum and Reigns shouldn’t set himself up for more punishment: 19%

– The latest WWE Now video has Cathy Kelley previewing tonight’s episode of Smackdown with six things you need to know:

