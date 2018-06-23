Various News: Fan Poll on Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa Matches, Note on AJ Styles and Carmella Promotional Tour, and DDP Starts New YouTube Series

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe on which Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa mach they liked more in NXT. 46 percent of fans voted for the Unsanctioned match at TakeOver: New Orleans. 41 percent voted for the Chicago Street Fight at TakeOver: Chicago II. 13 percent voted for the Cruiserweight Classic first-round match in August 2016.

– As previously reported, WWE world champion AJ Styles and Smackdown women’s champion Carmella are on a promotional tour in Australia to promote the WWE Super Show-Down event in October. You can check out a photo of the two in Australia below.

– WWE Hall of Famer DDP started a new YouTube series called We Can Rebuild you. You can check out the first episode of his series, featuring Jerry and DDP in the player below.