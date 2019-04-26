wrestling / News
Fan Suffers Medical Scare At WWE SmackDown Live
– This past Tuesday at WWE SmackDown Live, a fan suffered a medical scare in the front row at the event. KMTV Omaha’s Jake Wasikowski reported that a fan needed CPR and medical treatment during the SmackDown opening segment between Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon, and Elias.
Wasikowski was told by a security guard that the man started breathing after a while, and was listed in stable condition.
There were rumors that the fan had passed away as he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher with his face covered. But those reports turned out to be untrue.
A person needed CPR and medical treatment in the front row when #Smackdown started tonight. pic.twitter.com/6vvELtTP2u
— Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) April 24, 2019
