Fan Suffers Medical Scare At WWE SmackDown Live

– This past Tuesday at WWE SmackDown Live, a fan suffered a medical scare in the front row at the event. KMTV Omaha’s Jake Wasikowski reported that a fan needed CPR and medical treatment during the SmackDown opening segment between Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon, and Elias.

Wasikowski was told by a security guard that the man started breathing after a while, and was listed in stable condition.

There were rumors that the fan had passed away as he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher with his face covered. But those reports turned out to be untrue.