Fan That Attended Dynamite Details COVID-19 Safety Precautions

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
One of the few fans that was allowed to attend last night’s AEW Dynamite taping went to Twitter to discuss the COVID-19 safety measures taken during the show. She also provided photos in response to a fan who claimed they were not social distancing. Finally, she noted that she has a connection that allowed her to attend, as AEW is not allowing regular fans to attend.

She wrote: “Groups of families were seated together. Sectioned were laid out beforehand and the rest was taped off. Mask enforcement was there correcting people’s masks placement the entire night. Parties were grouped together and socially distanced between each group. They had it planned out beforehand because they had to know who was coming. Do not let the camera angle fool you. I felt very safe and so did my husband. They don’t allow fans. I happen to have a very non-wrestling-related connection that happened to get me this opportunity. It’s still a closed set.

