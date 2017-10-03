wrestling / News

WWE News: Fan Tries to Steal WWE Title Belt at Smackdown Live Event, Triple H Talks Arriving in India

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– According to wrestlinginc.com, a fan tried to rush the timekeeper’s area and snatch the WWE Title belt during the main event of last night’s WWE live event in Pueblo, Colorado. The fan was quickly tackled by security and taken away.

– Triple H posted the following images on Twitter, showing off his arrival in India…

