WWE News: More Fan Videos of Shane McMahon’s HIAC Fall, WWE Returning to Hershey, PA

October 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here are more fan videos of Shane McMahon’s HIAC fall

– WWE returns to the Giant Center in Hershey, PA for a Smackdown live event on Friday, December 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM.

