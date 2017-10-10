wrestling
WWE News: More Fan Videos of Shane McMahon’s HIAC Fall, WWE Returning to Hershey, PA
October 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are more fan videos of Shane McMahon’s HIAC fall…
That time I went to #HIAC and Shane-O-Mac tried to cripple himself pic.twitter.com/f7dzBTag58
— TruClassCapping (@CapoRock8732) October 9, 2017
Shane McMahon you crazy S.O.B #hiac #wwe pic.twitter.com/m6XYa11hoj
— Turnbuckle Radio (@780_Sports) October 9, 2017
– WWE returns to the Giant Center in Hershey, PA for a Smackdown live event on Friday, December 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM.