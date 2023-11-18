Fan Vote Will Set Advantage For Women’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

The advantage for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series will be decided by a fan vote. WWE has announced that fans will vote on which team will have advantage in the WarGames match pitting Damage CTL against Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi for the November 25th PPV.

The men’s War Games advantage will be decided by a singles match on next week’s episode of Raw. Fans can vote for the advantage in the women’s match here.