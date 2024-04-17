Fanatics CEO Says They’ve Had ‘Insane’ Growth With WWE’s Business

Fanatics’ CEO Michael Rubin says that the growth of their business with WWE has been huge. Fanatics has been working with WWE since 2022 and signed a deal last April to take over WWE’s global event merchandise. Rubin spoke about the growth in business there during an appearance at the Sports Business Journal conference after he was asked what their biggest growth sport was.

“The biggest growth sport in my mind?,” Rubin replied (per Fightful). “Well, are we looking at percents, dollars? What’s wild, I’ll tell you honestly, what’s going on with WWE is insane. If I look at the growth in our WWE business, and it’s a big business already, it’s absolutely insane.”

He continued, “NFL is a multi-billion dollar business. Baseball is a multi-billion dollar business. We look collectively within our overall business, if you talk about growth percent, what’s going on with WWE is spectacular.”