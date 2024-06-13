Fanatics Fest Sets Lineup Of WWE Stars Including CM Punk, Liv Morgan, More

Fanatics Fest has announced the next set of WWE stars that will be appearing at the event including CM Punk, Liv Morgan, and more. The New York City convention announced a host of WWE talent that will join the previously-announced Cody RHodes, Rhea Ripley and Hulk Hogan for the August 16th – 18th fan event on Thursday and the list includes Punk, Morgan, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Paul Heyman, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio and Bayley.

You can see the full announcement as provided to 411 below:

FANATICS EVENTS ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR LINEUP OF WWE TALENT SET TO ATTEND FANATICS FEST IN NYC AUG. 16-18

Fanatics Fest NYC has announced its second group of WWE talent that will be joining previously announced WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Legend Hulk Hogan at the weekend long event. WWE Superstars including CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Paul Heyman, and more will be in attendance for panels, autograph signings, photo opportunities and more. Sitting at the nexus of sports fandom, culture and collecting, Fanatics Fest NYC will bring together fans across all sports to celebrate their passions under one roof at New York City’s Javits Center from Aug. 16 – 18. The multi-day event will be laced with interactive features, multiple stages, exclusive merchandise, products drops, major announcements, live podcasts and more to celebrate and elevate modern sports fandom in all its forms. A full lineup of WWE talent that will be onsite, including dates they’ll be at the event and what they’ll be available for can be found below. Tickets are now on sale at www.fanaticsfest.com with prices ranging between $20 and $400. General Admission Adult tickets will be $50 for each day.

* Jey Uso: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* CM Punk: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* LA Knight: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* Paul Heyman: Saturday, August 17 – Panel Participation

* Charlotte Flair: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* Bianca Belair: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* Jade Cargill: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* Liv Morgan: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* The Miz: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* Drew McIntyre: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* Rey Mysterio: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops

* Bayley: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops

WHEN: Friday, August 16: 10:00AM – 7:00PM

Saturday, August 17: 10:00AM – 7:00PM

Sunday, August 18: 10:00AM – 4:00PM

WHERE: Jacob Javits Convention Center

429 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10001

DETAILS: The event will host many of the biggest names in sports and culture, including seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady; two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, alongside his sports, media and entertainment brand, Boardroom; NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning; two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning; MLB Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and David Ortiz; NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony; WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu; WWE Legend Hulk Hogan; and more. Fanatics Fest NYC will be highlighted by a 2,500-seat main stage that will serve as a backdrop for a range of bespoke content throughout the weekend. The stage will complement a more than 400,000 square foot show floor with activations featuring many preeminent leagues, teams and brands, such as the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, WWE, Fanatics, Topps, Mitchell & Ness, Lids, Fanatics Collect, Fanatics Sportsbook and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), with many more to be added.

Among the additional activities on-site, attendees can expect: the Collectors Zone, featuring 350+ of the best trading card dealers from around the country, trading areas, breaking experiences, and more; Millions of dollars’ worth of memorabilia on display for sports aficionados and collectors to explore; Exclusive Drops and limited-edition products from Topps, Mitchell & Ness, Lids and more; Interactive experiences, athlete signings, announcements and more from MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL, MLS, WWE, and UFC; and a Kids Zone, where young sports can unleash their passion for the game and test their skills through interactive experiences.

Additional fan engagements include a retail superstore offering a significant assortment of products across hundreds of teams and leagues, exclusive apparel collaborations with top brands, 100+ athletes doing meet and greets, live podcast recordings, and more.

Fanatics Events – which counts the Endeavor-owned global sports, events and representation company IMG as a minority partner – had their first large-scale activation at WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day festival which took place April 4-8 in Philadelphia and became the highest-grossing and most-attended fan event in WWE history.

Tickets for Fanatics Fest NYC are now on sale at www.fanaticsfest.com with prices ranging between $20 and $400. General Admission Adult tickets will be $50 for each day.