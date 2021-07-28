Fandango Claims Vince McMahon Just Wanted Him to be a Dancer and Not a Wrestler

– Fandango was recently interviewed on the Such Good Shoot podcast, and he discussed his WWE career and getting the ballroom dancer gimmick. According to Fandango, he never wanted the gimmick, but added that Vince McMahon never wanted him to be a wrestler. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Fandango on Chris Jericho’s issues with facing him at WrestleMania 29: “Chris, he was a big reason why I wanted to be a wrestler. So working my first major program with him, you know, obviously, you’re nervous, you’re intimidated, and I didn’t want to be a fucking dancer, but I knew that you got to make the best of it. So if I was him, I probably won’t be too excited about it, too. Maybe he was told he was gonna work someone else which I could see him being pissed off,” Fandango said during an appearance on the Such Good Shoot podcast. I don’t blame him, it was a ridiculous character. So, you’ve got to look at it this way, guys. Vince probably thought it was stupid that [Jericho] went on Dancing with the Stars, right? Vince thought Bryan Danielson was crazy to be a vegan. So anything that Vince thinks is stupid. He’ll make a character out of it, right? He thought Chris going out Dancing with the Stars was stupid. So what is he gonna do? He’s gonna remake an evil dancing gimmick because he thinks it’s outrageous. It’s funny.”

On how Vince McMahon wanted their WrestleMania match to go: “I remember that Vince didn’t want us to have a wrestling match. He just wanted Chris to beat the shit out of me for like five minutes. They gave us too much time, so the way that it was supposed to be, I think, was like Chris just beats the shit out of me and I roll him up out of nowhere. So it was supposed to be like the biggest upset, but I think they gave us like 10 minutes. So it ended up being more. It was way too much time for what Vince wanted, I think.”

On how Vince McMahon just wanted him to be a dancer and not a wrestler: “Vince didn’t want me to wrestle, he didn’t want me to be a wrestler. That was the whole thing. Yeah, he just wanted me to be a dancer, so it was weird. It was a weird situation that I think we pulled off as good as we could, you know. On me, though, I just relied on, in retrospect, a lesson learned. For any young talent out there listening, don’t rely on what’s getting over now, and think about what I can do next.”

WWE released Fandango during their latest round of releases last month.