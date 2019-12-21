Fandango Comments on Injury Status, Shares Pic in Sling

– Fandango appears to be out of action due to the injury suffered last week on NXT. The NXT star posted a picture to Instagram with his arm in a sling, which you can check out below.

Fandango was injured on the December 11th episode of NXT, with that week’s injury report noting that he may have suffered a dislocated elbow and was sent to the emergency room for imaging. WWE has not officially given an update on him as of yet.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fandango for a quick and full recovery.