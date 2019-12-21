wrestling / News
Fandango Comments on Injury Status, Shares Pic in Sling
December 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Fandango appears to be out of action due to the injury suffered last week on NXT. The NXT star posted a picture to Instagram with his arm in a sling, which you can check out below.
Fandango was injured on the December 11th episode of NXT, with that week’s injury report noting that he may have suffered a dislocated elbow and was sent to the emergency room for imaging. WWE has not officially given an update on him as of yet.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fandango for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin On Refusing To Job To Brock Lesnar in 2002, Regretting His WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn
- Vince Russo On AEW & NXT Not Prioritizing Character Development, How He Saw Wrestlers Changing Into Caring Mostly About Memorizing Spots At The End of His TNA Run
- Rhea Ripley Admits She Has To Try Not To Mark Out Around Triple H
- Chris Jericho Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon At His House, Russo On If McMahon Watched WCW & ECW