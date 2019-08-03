wrestling / News
WWE News: Fandango Officially Moved to NXT Roster, NXT Takeover: Toronto Pre-Show Details
August 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Fandango is officially back in NXT after returning on this week’s episode. WWE has moved Fandango’s roster page to the NXT section. Fandango made his return after an extended time on the shelf to save Tyler Breeze from an attack by Forgotten Sons.
– WWE has announced that the pre-show for NXT Takeover: Toronto II will begin at 6:30 PM ET next Saturday ahead of the main Takeover show.
More Trending Stories
- Ken Shamrock on Why Brock Lesnar Should Be in the UFC Hall of Fame, What Fighters and Wrestlers Can Learn From Lesnar
- Jim Ross Says WWE Had Early Talks to Bring in Dennis Rodman Before WCW, Why It Didn’t Go Through
- Eric Bischoff On Reports Scott Steiner Threatened Terry Taylor in WCW, Discusses WCW’s ‘Unprofessional’ Environment Backstage
- Three Different Companies Reportedly Talking To Davey Boy Smith Jr, Bellator Interested