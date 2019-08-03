WWE News: Fandango Officially Moved to NXT Roster, NXT Takeover: Toronto Pre-Show Details

– Fandango is officially back in NXT after returning on this week’s episode. WWE has moved Fandango’s roster page to the NXT section. Fandango made his return after an extended time on the shelf to save Tyler Breeze from an attack by Forgotten Sons.

– WWE has announced that the pre-show for NXT Takeover: Toronto II will begin at 6:30 PM ET next Saturday ahead of the main Takeover show.