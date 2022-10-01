Fandango on WWE Scrapping Plans for Southpaw Regional Wrestling Season 3

– Former WWE Superstar Fandango, aka Curtis Hussey, recently appeared on Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree, and he discussed WWE scrapping plans for Southpaw Regional Wrestling Season 3. Below are some highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

Fandango on what happened to Season 3 of Southpaw Regional Wrestling: “We filmed the teaser trailer for [Season 3]. And then they fired not only all the talent, but then they fired the whole digital department.”

Fandango on Vince McMahon not liking it: “Vince is a businessman, so if something does good numbers, he’ll go with it just because he’s a businessman, but I think he hated it because he thought it was kind of a spoof on ‘wrasslin.’ I think he wants to get his company as far away from that stigma as possible.”

On working with John Cena on the project: “John had probably 10 pages of probably six episodes of verbiage. He looked at it for like 20 minutes and memorized the whole thing. And, dude, he did it all in one take. And I’m like, ‘Holy sh–.’ That was the first time I was like, ‘This is acting.’ His brain is wired for that.”

You can check out the teaser trailer for Season 3 of Southpaw Regional Wrestling that never materialized below: