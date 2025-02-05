Fandango Reflects On His Return To WWE NXT As JDC

JDC made his return to NXT on Tuesday’s show, and he spoke after the episode about what it meant to return to the brand. The former Fandango spoke in an NXT digital exclusive about his appearance, as you can see below.

“Ear to ear, genuinely heartfelt, but I just broke my Ferragamos [shoes], so it’s a bittersweet day for me,” JDC began (per Fightful). “That’s just me trying to be funny, I’m sorry. NXT means the world to me, to have me back tonight. Just goosebumps, man. I can’t get over it. I’m grateful, that’s exactly what I am.”

JDC will challenge Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup on next week’s show.