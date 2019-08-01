wrestling / News

Fandango Returns on NXT to Help Tyler Breeze (Video)

July 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fandango NXT 7-31-19

– Fandango made his return from injury to help out his tag team partner Tyler Breeze on this week’s NXT. You can see clips from the segment below, which saw Fandango hit the ring to help Breeze fight off The Forgotten Sons.

Fandango has been on the shelf since July of 2018, when he suffered a torn labrum. Tyler Breeze moved back to the NXT roster in May.

