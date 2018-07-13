Fandango Reveals The Most Important Advice He Received

In an interview with the The Gorilla Position podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Fandango spoke about the most important advice he’s received early in his wrestling career. Here are highlights:

Tyler Breeze on how he learned to relax: “I was always told that I was trying too hard. I wondered what they meant by that because all I ever wanted to be was a pro wrestler. So, if anything I should try harder. It’s like, no, you just have to relax man.”

Fandango on the best advice he’s received: “The best advice I had ever received was care, but don’t care. Don’t stop caring about the business but don’t be so hard on yourself. If you are going through that curtain every night and in the back of your mind you just want to curse yourself if you mess up that drop kick or fumble on a promo and then you stumble on your words. If you just stop trying so hard about whether or not you mess up or something goes wrong and it’s the end of the world. I think it’s because of the numbers of years I have been doing this, like getting the reps. It’s like a young kid who goes up to bat and just wants to hit a home run, it’s like, he’s so nervous but after 10 years into his career he has loosened up and has struck out about 2,000 times it no longer affects him.

You just have to go in the ring and blow spots and you’re going to mess up promos, but once you have failed and it’s not the end of the world then you are more comfortable talking into a camera. If we were doing this when we first started wrestling eighteen years ago I would have been up at seven in the morning and nervous as hell. I would have been thinking about what to say because you are trying so hard, and people feel that when you are trying so hard. It takes a long time to get good at this. It takes years and years of messing up and making mistakes and then hopefully you finally get it and it clicks.”

Fandango on if CM Punk will return to WWE: “It’s one thing that I have learned over the years that being in WWE for 10 years and in the business for 18, you can never count anybody out. Who would have thought that Eric Bischoff would be in WWE?”

Breeze on never saying never: “Right business, and right opportunity, anything is possible which is the beauty of what we do. Nothing is off limits.”