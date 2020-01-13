wrestling / News
WWE News: Fandango Says Wrestling Isn’t Fair, Footage of WWE Stars At John Cena’s Movie Premiere, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– In a post on Twitter, Fandango complained that life isn’t fair and neither is wrestling. Fandango recently returned from a year and a half on the shelf due to injury as part of Breezango once again. However, he then suffered an elbow injury and was forced to have Tommy John surgery.
Life isn’t fair … neither is wrestling.
— Fandango (@WWEFandango) January 13, 2020
– WWE has posted a video with Cathy Kelley, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch all at the premiere of Dolittle, which features John Cena in a voice role.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Mason Ryan (38), Shad Gaspard (39), Bruce Hart (70) and Luke Robinson (35). Today would have been the 51st birthday of John Kronus.
