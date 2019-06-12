wrestling / News
Fandango Spotted In Orlando Ahead of Tonight’s NXT Tapings
June 12, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Fandango has been spotted in Orlando ahead of tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. It’s unknown if he will appear at the tapings or if he’s simply back at the Performance Center, or both. Fandango has spent a lot of time at the WWE PC as he prepares for an in-ring return. His tag team partner, Tyler Breeze, was recently moved back to the NXT brand.
