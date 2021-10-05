Fandango Discusses Vince McMahon’s Love Of R-Truth, Truth & New Day’s Impact On WWE Locker Room

In a recent interview on Felger and Massarotti, Fandango discussed R-Truth and The New Day’s impact on the WWE locker room, Vince McMahon’s love of Truth, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Fandango on R-Truth and The New Day’s impact on the WWE locker room: “Ronnie, R-Truth, or Kofi, or anyone of The New Day guys, you know, you can be on the road, 250-300 days a year, and you’ll run into them after a long European tour, and they’re just in a good mood. They’re just, they’re just good, positive cats, and me, sometimes I could be a little negative and just being around Ronnie or Kofi or any of those guys, man that they’re never in a bad mood. They can change the whole way to the locker room around and just uplift everybody. If you don’t like R-Truth, there’s probably something wrong with you, you know? Or if he doesn’t like you, he just he’s such a good guy, you know, brings a smile to your face, and that’s what a good entertainer should do. That’s why he’s had a job for 40 years. He looks like he’s 25 but he’s probably 45.”

On Vince McMahon’s love of R-Truth: “Vince loves Truth. I mean, it’s what you want. You want a friendly guy like that, and, he just translates to the crowd when he comes out. If Ronnie and I would do a match, we worked with each other hundreds of times on live events, and people just genuinely love him. You know, and that’s why he’s had a job for so long and he’ll have a job as long as he wants in professional wrestling.”