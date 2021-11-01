Fandango Reveals What Character He’d Have Liked to Have in WWE

The former Fandango would have rather had something “cool” than his dancer gimmick, as he revealed during a recent appearance. Dirty Dango did a virtual signing with Asylum Wrestling Store and was asked what kind of character he would prefer to be, rather than the dancer role that WWE gave him.

“Probably something cool,” he answered (per Fightful). “Kind of like a cool Roman Reigns type of character, or you know, anything where you don’t have to dance…”

He also talked about how Vince would tell him he had new ideas for his character but would always end up being more dancing, saying, “Yeah. Every time Vince was like, ‘I got a new idea for your character.’ I’m like, ‘Ah, cool. We can stop dancing.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a different version of dancing.; I’m like, ‘man…'”

Dango is now working on the independent scene following his release from WWE in June.