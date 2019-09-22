Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre

– As previously reported, Rey Mysterio was in attendance at today’s NFL Minnesota Vikings game and was shown on the FOX Sports broadcast. During the clip that was shared on social media, a FOX Sports broadcaster compared Mysterio to Nacho Libre from the 2006 Jack Black comedy of the same name. He stated, “He’s here. Look at him. He’s in his — he’s in his mask. He’s like a Luchador. This is like, uh, Nacho Libre.”

A number of fans took issue with the comments on Rey Mysterio and expressed their displeasure via Twitter. You can see some of their reactions, along with the initial clip posted on Twitter by FOX Sports, below.

WWE currently has a broadcast partnership with FOX that will see Smackdown move to the FOX Network starting Friday, October 4. A weekly WWE studio news show is also in the works and is set to debut later this year.

Why would you isolate this clip — Sean Ross Sapp, Fightful.com THICC BOY (@SeanRossSapp) September 22, 2019

Announcer gotta get that ass beat for the disrespect — ForeverTheBigDog (@KingRose2318) September 22, 2019

This guy really said Nacho Libre 🤦‍♂️ — Key, Esq. (@kishenybarot) September 22, 2019

How dare y’all call him Nacho Libre!!? Master of the 619 woulda worked better — Drip Bayless (@_DominiqueRH) September 22, 2019

The disrespect — Becky's the 🐐 [less depressed Ferrari fan] (@Becky_blindmark) September 22, 2019

Yeah friendly tip, this is not the type of clip you want to highlight — Alan Walshe (@AGamer316) September 22, 2019

Well Fox sports. He IS a luchador. And maybe don't call him Nacho libre? Aren't supposed to be promoting your new property in WWE? — Eric (@theheeloneil) September 22, 2019

Fox sports: meet pissed off wrestling fans in the mentions below! pic.twitter.com/8790IHnfwX — Ayo T Adebayo (@23_Revelation) September 22, 2019

They spend hours during research for games but couldn't take 10 minutes to look up Rey Mysterio and to top it off bust out damn Nacho Libre. Sir, I need you to do better. — Sassy Thick Chick (@TwansSaysHello) September 22, 2019

Personal foul, on the announcer. Straight disrespect. 15 yards. Repeat Fourth Down. pic.twitter.com/Lamo0arIBm — Matt McKnight (@McKnut_45) September 22, 2019

I don't even like Rey and you guys are still dicks for saying that. — Derek Brink (@Derek_Brink) September 22, 2019

So Rey Mysterio is "Nacho Libre" according to football commentators at a Vikings game. Dear god this is not going over well. — Jason (@JasonLopezII) September 22, 2019

Fucking disrespect — chet (@kenmarxiano) September 22, 2019

Fox calls Rey Mysterio “nacho libre” what a joke. WWE has a deal with you, you dorks. https://t.co/zACcSxKqYA — Joey Shoot Trash (@JoeyShoots) September 22, 2019