wrestling / News

Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rey Mysterio WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, Rey Mysterio was in attendance at today’s NFL Minnesota Vikings game and was shown on the FOX Sports broadcast. During the clip that was shared on social media, a FOX Sports broadcaster compared Mysterio to Nacho Libre from the 2006 Jack Black comedy of the same name. He stated, “He’s here. Look at him. He’s in his — he’s in his mask. He’s like a Luchador. This is like, uh, Nacho Libre.”

A number of fans took issue with the comments on Rey Mysterio and expressed their displeasure via Twitter. You can see some of their reactions, along with the initial clip posted on Twitter by FOX Sports, below.

WWE currently has a broadcast partnership with FOX that will see Smackdown move to the FOX Network starting Friday, October 4. A weekly WWE studio news show is also in the works and is set to debut later this year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Fox Sports, Rey Mysterio, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading