Fans Attending WWE Summerslam Will Be Required To Wear Masks

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the venue for this year’s WWE Summerslam, has announced those attending the event will be required to wear a mask. They have issued the following statement:

Allegiant Stadium takes the health and safety of its guests, employees and staff very seriously. In response to rising COVID-19 cases, and in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Nevada Emergency Directive 047, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face mask while inside the stadium.

The State of Nevada & CDC do not currently require proof of vaccination to attend events.

Allegiant Stadium’s COVID-19 protocols are subject to change as additional information is discovered or provided by the State of Nevada & the CDC.

Individual events held at Allegiant Stadium may also implement heightened COVID-19 protocols, so please read all correspondence regarding an individual event carefully.

If you buy tickets on Ticketmaster, a similar statement will appear.