Fans Brawl With Each Other, Security During AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Main Event

A couple of fans ended up getting thrown out of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door during the main event after fighting with each other and security. As you can see by videos below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman and another fan in attendance), the two fans were escorted out of the arena during the main event match. They reportedly got in a fight with each other, which led to security coming down and dragging them out of their seats and taking them out of the arena.

One fan, as seen in the first video, began throwing punches at security as they got him toward the exit. They quickly subdued him and continued taking him out. There’s no word on the reason for the initial fight.

Tay Conti also referenced a separate event that current when a fan was tossed out of the arena for moving up close to her during the six-man tag match that opened the show so he could get pictures of her butt. Someone noted on Twitter that the person “walked up like several rows to the barricade and starting taking photos of Tay Conti from behind until security stopped him & sent him away.” Conti retweeted it and added:

“Our security is the f**king best”

