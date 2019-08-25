wrestling / News
Fans Chanted ‘CM Punk’ During Live Event, So Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston Hit The GTS On Each Other
August 25, 2019 | Posted by
WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Lima, Peru last night, with Kofi Kingston defending his WWE title against Daniel Bryan in the main event.
At one point, Bryan yelled “Who’s the best” at the crowd, which prompted them to begin chanting “CM Punk” at him. In response, he hit Kofi Kingston with the Go to Sleep twice. This only got a one count before Kingston kicked out. He tried to hit a third, but Kingston slipped out and hit one of his own. Kingston would go on to retain the title.
