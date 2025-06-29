wrestling / News

Fans Chanted For Matt Cardona During WWE Night of Champions Post-Show

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Cardona MLP Mayhem Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

Matt Cardona has been enjoying some publicity on WWE TV as of late, as he’s been mentioned multiple times in the last two weeks. The first time happened last week, in which John Cena said his name during a promo against CM Punk on Smackdown. The second happened at the Night of Champions post show, in which the fans in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, chanted his name. The chant happened while Triple H was out for an interview, but no one acknowledged the chants.

Fightful reports that it was one of many different things chanted, including “OTC”, “We love Mami” and “Wrestlemania”.

