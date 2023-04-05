wrestling / News

Fans Chanting ‘Fire Vince’ at Last Night’s WWE NXT

April 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vince McMahon WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Fan accounts are emerging on social media that “Fire Vince” chants were breaking out during last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. “Fire Vince” has also been a trending topic this week on social media, after rumors surfaced that McMahon is supposedly back in charge of the WWE creative product after heading up Raw earlier this week. You can see some accounts regarding the “Fire Vince” chants at the NXT TV tapings below:

