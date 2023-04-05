wrestling / News
Fans Chanting ‘Fire Vince’ at Last Night’s WWE NXT
– Fan accounts are emerging on social media that “Fire Vince” chants were breaking out during last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. “Fire Vince” has also been a trending topic this week on social media, after rumors surfaced that McMahon is supposedly back in charge of the WWE creative product after heading up Raw earlier this week. You can see some accounts regarding the “Fire Vince” chants at the NXT TV tapings below:
I can confirm it… because my section was the one who started the chants. 😅
— The Villain #EmbraceTheVillain (@TheVillainGG) April 5, 2023
There was a "FIRE VINCE" chant on NXT! #WWENXT
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 5, 2023
“Fire Vince” chants on NXT programming… if that isn’t a wake up call to Ari Emanuel and Endeavor I don’t know what is.
— Alex (@AJG424) April 5, 2023
