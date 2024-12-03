Fans Choice Match Announced For MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot

MLW has announced a Fan’s Choice match for Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot event this week. The company announced that Alex Kane will take on Bobby Fish at the December 5th event in a match where fans can vote on the stipulation. The options are:

Fans can vote on the MLW Twitter account.

The full announcement reads:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Fan’s Choice Match: Bobby Fish vs. Alex Kane at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

Eric Bischoff continues to revolutionize the sport of professional wrestling with an interactive twist at MLW ONE-SHOT this Thursday in New York City. Fans worldwide will have the unprecedented power to shape a high-stakes clash between two of MLW’s top ranked competitors: Alex Kane, leader of Bomaye Fight Club, and Bobby Fish, a world-class combat sports veteran.

Voting is now open on MLW’s official X page (@MLW) and will remain open until the day of the show. The chosen stipulation will be announced live, moments before the match begins.

The bout comes amidst a heated rivalry between Bomaye Fight Club, led by the brash Alex Kane, and the Rogue Horsemen, a hard-nosed faction featuring Bobby Fish, BRG, and the Andersons. The animosity between these two factions has boiled over in recent weeks, fueled by clashing egos, personal vendettas, and an insatiable hunger for dominance in Major League Wrestling.

THE STIPULATIONS

1. UWFI Rules Match

Under this hybrid combat format inspired by the legendary Union of Wrestling Forces International (UWFI), matches are contested in a unique points-based system that merges professional wrestling and MMA elements. Competitors must rely on grappling, submissions, and suplexes to secure victory. Strikes are permitted but carry penalties if excessive.

* Key Rules:

** No pinfalls—matches can only end by submission, knockout, or referee stoppage.

** Rope breaks cost points, forcing competitors to think strategically about when to escape submissions.

** Suplexes, takedowns, and submission holds are encouraged as high-scoring techniques.

** Striking is limited, and overuse of illegal maneuvers results in disqualification.

2. Kickboxing Match

* A striking-only contest where grapples and submissions are off the table. Competitors can win by knockout, technical knockout, or judge’s decision after rounds. With years of international kickboxing experience, Bobby Fish enters this stipulation as a dangerous opponent.

3. Taped Fist Match

* This brutal, no-holds-barred stipulation transforms the bout into a raw street fight. Fists are taped to protect the fighters’ hands, but everything else is fair game. With limited rules and an anything-can-happen atmosphere, this stipulation ensures maximum chaos.

Eric Bischoff, the legendary executive who ignited the Monday Night Wars, has long embraced technological integration in wrestling. From pioneering AOL & Prodigy access to wrestling in the 1990s to launching the first-ever live online WCW post-show stream, Bischoff’s innovations have bridged fans and the sport like never before. Now, with Fan’s Choice, he’s empowering fans to take the reins in deciding how one of MLW ONE-SHOT’s marquee matchups will unfold.

Will Alex Kane suplex his way to victory, or will Bobby Fish knock him out? That’s for the fans to decide!

