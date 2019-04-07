wrestling / News
WWE News: Fans Chosen to Wear LED Bracelets For Elias and DX Entrances, WrestleMania Not Mentioned on Saturday Night Live
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE decided to glitz up a couple entrances for tonight’s WrestleMania 35. Wrestling Inc reports that WWE gave GoMotion LED bracelets to some fans to wear during both Elias’ entrance and DX’s Hall of Fame entrance at the show.
– The site also notes that there were no references to WrestleMania on Saturday Night Live last night. SNL cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the pre-show, being the last two eliminated by Braun Strowman who won the match.
