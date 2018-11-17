Fans Given Light Up Bracelets At NXT Takeover: War Games II

Fans attending NXT Takeover: War Games II were given special light-up LED bracelets for the show. The lights flash the same colors as those on the spotlights used by the WWE production team. For example, at one point the lights were yellow to match the logo of NXT. This is similar to Feld Company’s Marvel Universe Live tour, which had lights that corresponded with what happened in the show.

Everyone got these War Games light up bracelets to wear ✌️ #nxttakeover pic.twitter.com/cPewnUirtG — Kim (@kimberlasskick) November 17, 2018