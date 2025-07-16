wrestling / News
Fans Invited To Attend WWE Tryouts During Summerslam Weekend
July 16, 2025 | Posted by
WWE is planning to hold talent tryouts during Summerslam weekend in New Jersey and fans are invited to attend. OnLocation is now selling tickets to the event, which takes place on July 31 from 11 AM to 2 PM. Tickets cost $95.
