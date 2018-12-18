Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Fans Leave During Last Night’s Raw Tapings, McMahon Family Segment During Commercial, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Baron Corbin WWE TLC

Last night’s WWE Raw tapings were nearly 6-hours long. Wrestling Inc reports that many fans started to leave the arena before the main event (Rollins vs. Corbin) of the Christmas Eve tapings ended.

– Here is video from the commercial break from the opening segment of last night’s WWE Raw, featuring Corbin explain his job performance to the McMahon family.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Eric Escobar (39)
* Trish Stratus (43)
* RVD (48)
* Steve Austin (54)

