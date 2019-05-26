wrestling / News
WWE News: Fans Mock WWE Over Odd Phrasing In Tweet, R-Truth Remixes Old Town Road, Roman Reigns’ Biggest Wins
– WWE recently sent out a tweet promoting an upcoming event for charity, but all fans could seem to focus on was the fact that WWE chose to call them “sports entertainment enthusiasts” instead of “wrestling fans.” You can see WWE’s tweet and a few of the replies below.
Sports-entertainment enthusiasts in Allentown, Pa. are in for an incredible treat this Wednesday night when WWE and @WXWC4 come together for a great cause. @SamoaJoe @KassiusOhno @MichaelPSHayes1 @WWEKidman https://t.co/obUfFwQ4N4
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2019
You know you can say wrestling fans right.
— Nathan Heintz (@nate_heintz) May 25, 2019
Who talks like this? 😂
— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) May 25, 2019
I'd rather watch Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/MQX04h7Gvd
— Tim (@TimHarbottle12) May 25, 2019
Maybe they should just change the name of the company to WSE – World Sports Entertainment. Tell me that doesn't make perfect sense.
— LoneLee (@XLoneLeeX) May 25, 2019
You can just call them wrestling fans its ok
— Zach (@Zach_Brach) May 25, 2019
– WWE has posted a video looking at Roman Reigns’ biggest wins.
– R-Truth did a remix of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ song Old Town Road. Matt Hardy deemed it ‘delightful.’
#RunTruthRun #DanceBreak #SDLive #wwe pic.twitter.com/eyA7UH3dXS
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 25, 2019
This is DELIGHTFUL, Truth of R. You can always find SANCTUARY at The Hardy Compound.
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 25, 2019
How are you so cool haha
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 25, 2019
