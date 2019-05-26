wrestling / News

WWE News: Fans Mock WWE Over Odd Phrasing In Tweet, R-Truth Remixes Old Town Road, Roman Reigns’ Biggest Wins

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE recently sent out a tweet promoting an upcoming event for charity, but all fans could seem to focus on was the fact that WWE chose to call them “sports entertainment enthusiasts” instead of “wrestling fans.” You can see WWE’s tweet and a few of the replies below.

– WWE has posted a video looking at Roman Reigns’ biggest wins.

– R-Truth did a remix of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ song Old Town Road. Matt Hardy deemed it ‘delightful.’

