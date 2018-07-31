WWE News: Fans Notice Brock Lesnar’s New USADA Tested Physique, Matt Hughes & Colby Covington at Raw, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– It was previously reported that Brock Lesnar is officially back in the USADA testing pool for his upcoming UFC return. Following last night’s WWE Raw, it seems some fans are taking notice of Lesnar’s new physique…

Something is different about Brock Lesnar. Can’t quite put my finger on it *cough USADA cough* #WWE #RAW — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) July 31, 2018

@lthomasnews Lesnar on Monday Night RAW right now….looks slimmer and a bit soft….I miss USADA-less Brock. — Steve (@SharkAttack316) July 31, 2018

USADA tested Lesnar is an edgy and still aggressive Lesnar #RAWMiami #RAW #WWE — David Lowther (@lowroda) July 31, 2018

Was watching #WWERAW I have full faith in Brock Lesnar passing USADA, he looks a lot smaller. — will tuesca (@willtuesca) July 31, 2018

Brock Lesnar looked lean on RAW. USADA compliant lean. — Ryan Pike (@RyanNPike) July 31, 2018

– UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes and Interim UFC Fighter Colby Covington were backstage for Monday’s RAW in Miami…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Kid Kash (49)

* John Laurinaitis (53)