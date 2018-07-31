Quantcast

 

WWE News: Fans Notice Brock Lesnar’s New USADA Tested Physique, Matt Hughes & Colby Covington at Raw, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Brock Lesnar Raw 73018

– It was previously reported that Brock Lesnar is officially back in the USADA testing pool for his upcoming UFC return. Following last night’s WWE Raw, it seems some fans are taking notice of Lesnar’s new physique…

– UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes and Interim UFC Fighter Colby Covington were backstage for Monday’s RAW in Miami…

Fun night in Miami with my "Dad" @rondarousey @jindermahal #wwe #wweraw #miami

A post shared by Matt Hughes (@matthughes9x) on

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Kid Kash (49)
* John Laurinaitis (53)

