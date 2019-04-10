wrestling / News

WWE News: Fans React to Kofi Kingston’s Title Win, Charlotte Flair Thanks WWE Crew, Seth Rollins and Cesaro Podcast Appearance

April 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A new video posted online depicts fans reacting to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35. You can see the video below via Sporting News, which also includes footage of Kingston at WaleMania on Thursday night:

– Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to thank the WWE crew for their hard work at WrestleMania 35:

– Seth Rollins and Cesaro made an appearance on the newest episode of the WHOOP Podcast, as you can see below:

