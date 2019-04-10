wrestling / News
WWE News: Fans React to Kofi Kingston’s Title Win, Charlotte Flair Thanks WWE Crew, Seth Rollins and Cesaro Podcast Appearance
– A new video posted online depicts fans reacting to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35. You can see the video below via Sporting News, which also includes footage of Kingston at WaleMania on Thursday night:
– Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to thank the WWE crew for their hard work at WrestleMania 35:
I want to thank everyone from makeup, production, props, travel, TR, producers, security and everyone behind the scenes at @WWE for helping make this journey possible ♥️ your hard work helps make all of this possible. #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/ok91pLc2Cy
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 10, 2019
– Seth Rollins and Cesaro made an appearance on the newest episode of the WHOOP Podcast, as you can see below:
New Universal Champion of the WWE Seth Rollins talks about the importance of recovery, and how WHOOP helps him optimize his training. @WWECesaro & @JoshuaGallegos join @WWERollins on the latest episode of our podcast. Show notes and full episode here: https://t.co/8h5eQ1zTtJ pic.twitter.com/dvzQPODy2t
— WHOOP (@whoop) April 10, 2019