Fans React to Piped-In Noise For WWE Backlash Main Event, Total Time For Match

Tonight’s Backlash main event featuring Randy Orton and Edge was well-received, with the exception of the mixed fan reaction to the crowd noise effect. As noted, the match saw Randy Orton defeat Edge in a match that featured “enhanced” audio and camera shots, which for the audio largely meant that there was a recorded crowd noise dubbed over the match.

The “crowd noise” aspect has been received negatively by many, as you can see from a series of reactions on Twitter below. It’s worth noting that it’s not universal by any stretch; a notable number of fans saiud they weren’t bothered by it or actually thought it enhanced the match once they got used to it.

As noted in our own Scott Slimmer’s review of the show, the match ran 44:50.

I feel like I need to rewatch the Randy Orton vs Edge match from #WWEBacklash. Objectively, there was nothing wrong with it. But something just didn't click for me. They clearly worked very hard. The ridiculous tagline and fake crowd noise really detracted from the match. — CW (@CoreyWooten95) June 15, 2020

And if you look back at the crowd shots during Edge/Orton, it's pretty clear that the "fans" were acting instead of reacting … They weren't chanting "Fight forever" or "Holy shit" because the in-ring action "earned" it, but to mirror the piped-in crowd noise #WWEBacklash — Alessandro (@BoondyAlBoondy) June 15, 2020

Honest opinion: The match had disadvantages of stupid hype, horrible crowd noise piped in, & more, but they were still able to put together a really solid match. My problems are with everything else outside of Orton & Edge. #WWEBacklash — Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling) June 15, 2020

Thought Edge vs. Orton was great. I talk to my cat on my bed like Randy talks to Edge (minus the punt kick). Not big on the pumped in crowd noise, could be very distracting at times, but a really well done match. Stinks Edge is likely out for a bit. #WWEBacklash — Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com (@DominicDeAngelo) June 15, 2020

Also, the crowd noise during Edge vs. Orton was a little insulting. Like, I can see – CLEARLY and ON THIS DAY – that there's only like 19 people there. #WWEBacklash — Jason Jarman – Electric Bento (@BentoWrestling) June 15, 2020

It was really solid though and would’ve played exceptionally well to an *actual* crowd. Edge-Orton always delivers. Complaints: the fake noise, too many imitations of other wrestlers’ moves, and having Edge lose his first real match in 9.5 years on a dirty finish. #WWEBacklash — Joe Malfa (@MalfaJ98) June 15, 2020

If Orton vs Edge wasn’t weighed down by…. – Impossible hype

– No crowd

– Being on a C- PPV

– Distracting fake crowd noise at times We’d be calling that one of the best matches in recent memory. Despite all that, it was 5 stars and I really enjoyed it. #WWEBacklash — Beat @KyleKingOnAir 45-11 & 34-0 in Madden (@sackedbybmac) June 15, 2020

‘Enahanced’ crowd noise aside, Edge and Orton was awesome #WWEBacklash — Nav Nanwa (@NNanwa) June 15, 2020

One heck of a main event! The only thing that marred Edge vs Randy Orton was the absurd marketing beforehand. The piped-in crowd noise was noticeable, but not distracting for me. #WWEBacklash — Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) June 15, 2020

Best WWE match in at least a few years. Orton and Edge were absolutely incredible. Told a great story. Announcers were fantastic. Fake crowd noise didn’t bug me at all. Made it feel like a big PPV. That was SO good all around.#WWEBacklash — In Development 😷 (@j__1252) June 15, 2020

Edge vs Randy Orton in 2020 was a great match but wasn't "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" as @WWE stupidly kept harping it as. The enhanced canned noise and commentary did help. Their offense was a huge step up from their WrestleMania 36 match too. #WWEBacklash — Twinny 🍔🥓🍊 (@TyTwinny) June 15, 2020