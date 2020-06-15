wrestling / News

Fans React to Piped-In Noise For WWE Backlash Main Event, Total Time For Match

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge WWE Backlash

Tonight’s Backlash main event featuring Randy Orton and Edge was well-received, with the exception of the mixed fan reaction to the crowd noise effect. As noted, the match saw Randy Orton defeat Edge in a match that featured “enhanced” audio and camera shots, which for the audio largely meant that there was a recorded crowd noise dubbed over the match.

The “crowd noise” aspect has been received negatively by many, as you can see from a series of reactions on Twitter below. It’s worth noting that it’s not universal by any stretch; a notable number of fans saiud they weren’t bothered by it or actually thought it enhanced the match once they got used to it.

As noted in our own Scott Slimmer’s review of the show, the match ran 44:50.

