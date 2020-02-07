Fans Reportedly Unhappy With Recent STARDOM Changes

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that fans are said to be unhappy with recent changes Bushiroad has made to STARDOM after purchasing the company last year.

The STARDOM format in the past was that a show would run under two hours with shorter matches. They would make their money after the show, when all the talent came out. The fans would stay and wait in line to buy merchandise.

Bushiroad decided to change this to make it more like NJPW, which it also owns. This resulted in a price increase for merchandise. In addition to that, only a few wrestlers come out instead of the entire roster. There are also no more free photos or autographs.

Meanwhile, at Korakuen Hall shows, the ramp has been removed to make it more like a NJPW set-up, as they believe it’s more “major league.” They are also using brighter television lighting since the shows are airing.