wrestling / News
UPDATEDx2: Fans Stuck In Long Line Trying to Get Into AEW Double or Nothing
UPDATE 3: We’re up to about 75% full now.
Joey Janela arrives and gets suplexed. Shawn Spears is here and gets a big pop. More people are filing in. I’d say about three fourths full now. Huge “10” chants are erupting for Spears. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Wuvm5HxdkW
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
UPDATE 2: Fans are slowly making their way in and the arena is up to about 50% full now as the pre-show starts. Justin Roberts spent a few minutes warming up the crowd.
Justin Roberts is here to warm up the crowd for the Buy In portion of the show. Hope everyone stuck outside can make it in. I’d say arena is about half full now. #AEWDoN #AEW pic.twitter.com/FZ6XNocOHB
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
UPDATE 1: We’re live at AEW Double or Nothing and can report that with the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In pre-show about to start, the arena is only about 25% full because many fans are stuck in an extremely long line outside trying to get in.
Showtime is less than 15 minutes away and we’re hearing that many people are still stuck in a massive line outside. Arena only looks about a quarter full at this point. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/doErCS61Dm
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
