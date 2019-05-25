wrestling / News

UPDATEDx2: Fans Stuck In Long Line Trying to Get Into AEW Double or Nothing

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW fire logo

UPDATE 3: We’re up to about 75% full now.

UPDATE 2: Fans are slowly making their way in and the arena is up to about 50% full now as the pre-show starts. Justin Roberts spent a few minutes warming up the crowd.

UPDATE 1: We’re live at AEW Double or Nothing and can report that with the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In pre-show about to start, the arena is only about 25% full because many fans are stuck in an extremely long line outside trying to get in.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Double or Nothing, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading