Fans To Vote For Villain Enterprises’ Opponents At ROH Experience

Ring of Honor has announced that fans will be able to choose which team will face Villain Enterprises at ROH The Experience in Pittsburgh on November 2. Here’s a press release:

CHOOSE WHO WILL CHALLENGE VILLAIN ENTERPRISES FOR SIX-MAN TITLE AT THE EXPERIENCE

The fans are in charge when Ring of Honor presents The Experience, ROH’s most interactive show, at Pittsburgh’s Stage AE on Nov. 2. The matchups and stipulations for that night’s event will be determined by fan voting.

To kick off the voting, ROH is asking fans to select which three ROH stars they want to see join forces to challenge ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King) at The Experience.

The top three vote-getters from the list of 20 competitors below will team up to face Villain Enterprises. Voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 16 and ends Wednesday, Oct. 30.

BEER CITY BRUISER

BRIAN MILONAS

CAPRICE COLEMAN

CHEESEBURGER

COLT CABANA

DAK DRAPER

DALTON CASTLE

DELIRIOUS

ELI ISOM

JEFF COBB

JOE HENDRY

JOSH WOODS

KENNY KING

LSG

MATT TAVEN

PJ BLACK

RHETT TITUS

RYAN NOVA

SHAHEEM ALI

SILAS YOUNG