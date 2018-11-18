WWE News: Fans Line Up to Meet The Undertaker at Frank and Son’s Collectible Show, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Tale of the Tape, and Superstars Set for Appearance at Mattel Store in El Segundo

– As noted previously, The Undertaker was in Los Angeles for a fan meet and greet appearance at the Frank and Son’s Collectible Show. Nuke The Fridge shared a photo of the long line of fans in attendance to meet The Undertaker at the event, which you can see below. The Undertaker has reportedly already left Los Angeles and will apparently not appear at tonight’s Survivor Series event.

– WWE has released a new Tale of the Tape graphic for today’s match between Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins and United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The two champions will face each other today in a non-title match at Survivor Series. You can check out the new graphic below.

– WWE Superstars Curt Hawkins, Alexa Bliss, and Zack Ryder are set to make an appearance tomorrow (Nov. 19) at the Mattel Toy Store in El Segundo, California. More details are available below.