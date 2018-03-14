 

WWE News: Fans Vote For Braun Strowman To Face The Bar Solo, Carmella Mocks Naomi’s Hair

March 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Braun Strowman Gauntlet Match

– In addition to Sheamus polling fans on The Bar’s match at Wrestlemania, WWE.com has also asked fans if Braun Strowman should face the Bar with a partner or solo. At this time, 77% want Strowman to go solo, while 23% voted for a partner.

– In a post on Twitter, Carmella mocked Naomi after removing some of her hair on Smackdown.

