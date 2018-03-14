wrestling / News
WWE News: Fans Vote For Braun Strowman To Face The Bar Solo, Carmella Mocks Naomi’s Hair
March 14, 2018 | Posted by
– In addition to Sheamus polling fans on The Bar’s match at Wrestlemania, WWE.com has also asked fans if Braun Strowman should face the Bar with a partner or solo. At this time, 77% want Strowman to go solo, while 23% voted for a partner.
– In a post on Twitter, Carmella mocked Naomi after removing some of her hair on Smackdown.
Here’s an updated photo of @NaomiWWE after I snatched her bald last night on #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/nECNpNuaVk
— MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) March 14, 2018
Dang I look sexy 😝 https://t.co/1jf1rOloeZ
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 14, 2018
No part of @NaomiWWE is SAFE around #MsMITB @CarmellaWWE, and that includes her HAIR! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/YxujTPx0HG
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2018