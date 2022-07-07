Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Upcoming NJPW Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will once again be able to cheer and boo at upcoming events, something that hasn’t happened since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Events were announced for September 5 and 6 at Korakuen Hall with half capacity. The events will include cheering sections. More details will be announced later.

With the pandemic hitting Japan particularly hard, fans were told to clap instead of cheer at live events.

