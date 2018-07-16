Farrah Abraham Charged With Battery And Resisting Arrest

TMZ reports that Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham, who signed with World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling over the weekend, was charged with battery and resisting arrest which are both misdemeanors.

Abraham was arrested last month at the Beverly Hills Hotel after allegedly hitting a security guard that asked her to leave. When police showed up, she became insulting and aggressive, tell them to “go fuck yourself.” She was then arrested and seen sobbing and yelling in the police car.