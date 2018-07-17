Quantcast

 

Farrah Abraham Wants To Wrestle Alexa Bliss

July 17, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Farrah Abraham

We previously reported that Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham had signed with World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling. While CEO Jerry Bostic said she would only be a ring valet at best, it seems Abraham has higher goals in mind.

Abraham spoke with TMZ and said that not only does she want to be a wrestler, but she wants to go to WWE and have a match with Alexa Bliss.

She said: “I would probably choose Alexa Bliss or maybe the Bella Twins. I think those ladies are great.

She added that a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan would be a dream come true.

