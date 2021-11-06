wrestling / News
Fast National Numbers For AEW Rampage Down From Last Week
Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa reports that in the fast national numbers for this week’s AEW Rampage, the show was down from last week. The episode, as of this time, drew 556,000 viewers with 267,000 in the key 18-49 demographic. As noted, the fast national numbers are an estimate and the official numbers will be out on Monday. Those numbers usually tick higher, and Konuwa predicts the show will be within the 550,000 to 575,000 range for viewers.
The show was headlined by Adam Cole vs. John Silver and featured a confrontation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. You can find our full report here.
SmackDown Vs. Rampage Overnight Ratings
WWE #SmackDown 1.978 Million (663,000 in 18-49) #AEWRampage: 556,000 (267,000 in 18-49)
Rampage will be back in the 550K – 575K range when #'s are final while SD will do a similar # to its last Fox broadcast.https://t.co/rib6uNmznl
— Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) November 6, 2021
