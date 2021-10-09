wrestling / News
Fast National Numbers For AEW Rampage Hit Series Low, Official Numbers Out Monday
October 9, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that the fast national numbers for last night’s episode of AEW Rampage show the lowest viewership in the series’ run so far. The show brought in 466,000 viewers, with 196,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.
It should be noted that the final numbers will be out on Monday, as usual, and they are typically different from the fast national numbers. The fast numbers are typically not released publicly. As an example, the final number last week was 28,000 higher than initially believed.
More Trending Stories
- Details on WWE’s Relationship With Peacock, Fox Relationship Throwing MLW’s Tubi Plans in Doubt
- Details On Why Harry Smith Has Been Absent From WWE Following Return
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear