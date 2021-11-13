Fast National Ratings For AEW Rampage Down From Last Week

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, last night’s episode of AEW Rampage had 480,000 viewers in the fast national numbers. That’s a 20% drop from last Friday, which had 599,000 viewers. Meanwhile, it had 232,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic, a 21% drop from last Friday. The official numbers, which arrive on Monday, are typically 3-7% higher than the fast nationals.

Fast Track Nationals for Friday Night AEW Rampage

P2+ 480k ⬇️ 20%

18-49 232k ⬇️ 21% WWE Smackdown

P2+ 1.99m ⬆️1%

18-49 655k ⬇️ 1% Smackdown was first place in 18-49 overall for Friday night.#WWE #Smackdown #AEW #AEWRampage — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) November 13, 2021