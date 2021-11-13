wrestling / News

Fast National Ratings For AEW Rampage Down From Last Week

November 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, last night’s episode of AEW Rampage had 480,000 viewers in the fast national numbers. That’s a 20% drop from last Friday, which had 599,000 viewers. Meanwhile, it had 232,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic, a 21% drop from last Friday. The official numbers, which arrive on Monday, are typically 3-7% higher than the fast nationals.

