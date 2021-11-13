wrestling / News
Fast National Ratings For AEW Rampage Down From Last Week
November 13, 2021 | Posted by
According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, last night’s episode of AEW Rampage had 480,000 viewers in the fast national numbers. That’s a 20% drop from last Friday, which had 599,000 viewers. Meanwhile, it had 232,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic, a 21% drop from last Friday. The official numbers, which arrive on Monday, are typically 3-7% higher than the fast nationals.
Fast Track Nationals for Friday Night
AEW Rampage
P2+ 480k ⬇️ 20%
18-49 232k ⬇️ 21%
WWE Smackdown
P2+ 1.99m ⬆️1%
18-49 655k ⬇️ 1%
Smackdown was first place in 18-49 overall for Friday night.#WWE #Smackdown #AEW #AEWRampage
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) November 13, 2021
