Fast Nationals For AEW Rampage Slightly Down From Last Week’s Final Numbers

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling Podcast reports that the fast nationals for AEW Rampage are down from last week. The fast nationals show the show had 483,000 viewers, which is even with last week’s quick numbers, but down 3% from the final numbers (499,000). The show also had 222,000 in the 18-49 demo, which is down 8% from last week’s 241,000 in the demo.

As a reminder, the fast nationals are typically lower than the final numbers.